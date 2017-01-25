Audio: Elivs Lives at Shea’s

Classic Hits 104.1 welcomes Elvis Lives to Shea’s Performing Arts Center on January 29!

Congrats to our recent ticket winners: Deanna McNair of North Tonawanda, Roseann Wilson of Buffalo & Linda Krentz of Lockport

DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND – THE RETURN OF ELVIS LIVES TOUR – The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Concert

JAN. 29, 3 P.M. SHEA’S BUFFALO THEATRE

ONE SHOW ONLY!

Tickets on sale now starting at $30.

To purchase, call 1-800-745-3000, go to ticketmaster.com or to Shea’s Box Office. For more information, visit sheas.org.

Elvis Lives is an unforgettable multi-media and live musical journey across Elvis’ life. His iconic style, embraced by many of today’s artists, continues to intrigue audiences of all generations. Featuring finalists from Elvis Presley Enterprises’ worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, audiences “Can’t Help Falling In Love”® with this phenomenal theatrical concert experience.

Get more info at www.sheas.org

Listen to Bill Lacy’s conversation with Jay Dupuis from the Elvis Lives cast: