See Blood, Sweat & Tears at Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino

Classic Hits 104.1 welcomes Blood, Sweat & Tears featuring Bo Bice at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino on February 11th at 7pm.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Blood, Sweat & Tears has been one of the most innovative and decorated bands in music. Now led by American Idol runner-up, Bo Bice, the band is better than ever. The genre-crossing rock and jazz group has seen chart-topping hits with songs like “And When I Die,” “Spinning Wheel” and many more! Don’t miss your chance to see the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum band perform all of your favorite songs at the Seneca Allegany Events Center.

