You work hard every day and we think you deserve some cool prizes for all that effort! Just tell us where you’re listening to Classic Hits 104.1 while you work and you could be our next winner…it’s that simple! Check out the latest prizes and recent winners below.

THE LATEST AT-WORK V.I.P. WINNERS:

Alicia Harris Paychex

Tom Franczyk St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish Rectory

Nancy Dunbar Chautauqua Opportunities

Michael Shea North American Carbide

Ronald Willard Jim’s Truck Stop