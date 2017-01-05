See ELVIS LIVES at Shea’s

Classic Hits 104.1 welcomes Elvis Lives to Shea’s Performing Arts Center on January 29! We’re celebrating The King’s birthday with a chance for you to win great seats to the show, a backstage meet and greet with the performers and be qualified for a grand prize of a limited edition acoustic Elvis Lives guitar direct from Graceland.

Enter to win by answering today’s Elvis Trivia Question: Elvis was born on January 8, 1935 in what city and state?

DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND – THE RETURN OF ELVIS LIVES TOUR – The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Concert

JAN. 29, 3 P.M. SHEA’S BUFFALO THEATRE

ONE SHOW ONLY!

Tickets on sale now starting at $30.

To purchase, call 1-800-745-3000, go to ticketmaster.com or to Shea’s Box Office. For more information, visit sheas.org.

Elvis Lives is an unforgettable multi-media and live musical journey across Elvis’ life. His iconic style, embraced by many of today’s artists, continues to intrigue audiences of all generations. Featuring finalists from Elvis Presley Enterprises’ worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, audiences “Can’t Help Falling In Love”® with this phenomenal theatrical concert experience.

Get more info at www.sheas.org