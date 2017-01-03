Furry Friend of the Week

Meet Buddy:

8 yr old toy poodle

Loving, playful- just a sweet little guy.

He has been neutered, micro chipped, and had a complete dental with extractions so he is good to go!

Applications accepted at www.heartofniagara.org

About Heart of Niagara:

Heart of Niagara is a not for profit companion animal rescue organization based in Niagara County whose mission is to protect the health and welfare of abandoned, unwanted, and homeless animals. They have adopted out over 215 animals to date and operate solely on donations and the generosity and support of the public. Monthly volunteer meetings take place the 2nd Wednesday of each month from 6:30pm-8pm at The First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga Street, in Lewiston. Meetings are open to the public and new volunteers are always welcome. “LIKE” them on Facebook at Heart of Niagara Animal Rescue, Inc. or call HON’s main number at 716-345-7129 or Linda van Harssel at 716-622-1213 for more information.

