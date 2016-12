You work hard every day and we think you deserve some cool prizes for all that effort! Just tell us where you’re listening to Classic Hits 104.1 while you work and you could be our next winner…it’s that simple! Check out the latest prizes and recent winners below.

THE LATEST AT-WORK V.I.P. WINNERS:

Sharon Miliken UB

Joanne Cebulski Teddy’s Family Restaurant

Justin Ricotta TEAM Services

Debbie Jaskula Graphic Controls

Cheryl Norman Schmitt Sales