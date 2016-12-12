Win an Awesome New Year’s Eve Night Out

Classic Hits 104.1 and Seneca Niagara Casino are giving you a chance to win a great New Year’s Eve night out! Sign up for you choice of events and we’ll draw one winner for each on December 23.

New Year’s Eve Disco Buffet

The Funkiest Bash In The Falls Is at Seneca Niagara This New Year’s Eve

Bring your 70’s style and your Disco moves to ring in the New Year!

The party kicks off in the Thunder Falls Buffet with a live DJ, a dance floor, a buffet of party food 11 PM – 1 AM, open bar (well drinks) from 10:30 PM – 1:30 AM, and a balloon drop at midnight!

We’re bringing a dance floor into Thunder Falls Buffet just for this disco party! Don’t miss out on this exciting way to ring in 2017!

Get your tickets now for only $99 per person at Ticketmaster.com or in person at 8 Clans.

Mary Wilson of The Supremes in Concert (10:30pm show)

Ring in the new year with one of the most successful artists to ever grace the stage — Mary Wilson. As part of the ground-breaking Motown group, The Supremes, Wilson launched her career in 1961 alongside Diana Ross and Florence Ballard … and the rest is history. Their chart-topping classics like “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Stop! In The Name Of Love” feature catchy harmonies and powerhouse vocals that can still be heard on the radio today. More recently, Wilson’s solo career taps into the soulful-pop sound of her Supreme days with additional jazz and dance influences. December 31st — Guests of the 10:30 PM show will receive complimentary champagne and party favors to ring in the New Year!

Tickets on sale NOW on Ticketmaster.com!