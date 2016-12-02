Feb 10: Cupid’s Disco Party

Cupid’s Disco Party

Friday, February 10, 2017

Salvatore’s Italian Gardens

7pm – 11pm

Huge Dance Floor – Prizes – Complimentary Appetizer Buffet – Cash Bar

TICKET INFO: Tickets are $25 per person and include Salvatore’s appetizer buffet. Advance sales only. They can be purchased online or at our studios (more info below).

Purchase Online:

Buy tickets quickly and securely through our Sweet Deals site. TICKETS ARE PRINT ON DEMAND, hard tickets will not be mailed.

Purchase at Studio:

We are located at 50 James E. Casey Drive, Buffalo, NY 14206. Our hours are Monday through Friday 11am to 5pm. 881-4555

Frequently Asked Questions…

How old do you have to be to attend?

21 and over.

What kind of music will you play at the dance?

Great dance/disco tunes from the ’70s and more!

When should I buy my tickets?

We recommend getting your tickets as soon as possible. These dances typically sell out well in advance.

What is the dress code?

Dress is casual. Be comfortable — or come dressed in your best ’70s/Disco costume..have fun!

Do I have to wear a costume?

No, costumes are optional.

If I order online, will tickets be mailed to me?

No, all online orders are “print on demand”. Make sure to print your confirmation at the time of purchase, that is your ticket!

Can I reserve a table?

No, tables can not be reserved in advance.

What time will the doors open?

The doors open at 6:30pm and the music begins at 7pm. The dance ends at 11pm.

Where is Salvatore’s Italian Gardens?

Salvatore’s is located at 6461 Transit Road in Depew (at the corner of Genesee).

Can I buy tickets at Salvatore’s?

No, tickets must be purchased in advance here on our website or at our office.