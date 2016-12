What was the inspiration for the group R.E.O. Speedwagon’s name?

A. Movie

B. Fire Truck

C. Race Car

D. Child’s Toy

(scroll down for the answer)

Answer: Fire Truck. The R.E.O. stands for Ransom E. Olds (as in Oldsmobile) and an R.E.O. Speedwagon was a flatbed truck from the 1910s and ’20s, often used as firetrucks.

