Top 104 Classic Artists Countdown over Thanksgiving Weekend 2016. Thanks for all your votes!
The List
104 Bachman-Turner Overdrive
103 O’Jays
102 Bangles
101 Winwood, Steve
100 Eurythmics
99 Toto
98 Men At Work
97 Croce, Jim
96 Lauper, Cyndi
95 Cheap Trick
94 Pretenders
93 Three Dog Night
92 B-52S
91 Boston
90 Go-Go’s
89 White, Barry
88 Cher
87 Richie, Lionel
86 Frampton, Peter
85 Kool & The Gang
84 Simon, Carly
83 Nicks, Stevie
82 Spinners
81 Petty, Tom
80 Creedence Clearwater Revival
79 Wham!/George Michael
78 Clapton, Eric
77 King, Carole
76 Scaggs, Boz
75 Houston, Whitney
74 America
73 Electric Light Orchestra
72 Springfield, Rick
71 J. Geils Band
70 Morrison, Van
69 Stevens, Cat
68 Cars
67 Jett, Joan & The Blackhearts
66 Dire Straits
65 Loggins, Kenny
64 Heart
63 Tears For Fears
62 Money, Eddie
61 Chicago
60 Commodores
59 Duran Duran
58 Genesis
57 Steely Dan
56 Gaye, Marvin
55 Grand Funk Railroad
54 Summer, Donna
53 Supertramp
52 Henley, Don
51 Palmer, Robert
50 Lennon, John
49 Browne, Jackson
48 Guess Who
47 ZZ Top
46 Ross, Diana
45 Steppenwolf
44 Reo Speedwagon
43 Santana
42 4 Seasons
41 Foreigner
40 Bon Jovi
39 Earth, Wind & Fire
38 Steve Miller Band
37 Adams, Bryan
36 Police
35 Temptations
34 Bowie, David
33 U2
32 Blondie
31 Benatar, Pat
30 Collins, Phil
29 K.C. & The Sunshine Band
28 Doobie Brothers
27 Beach Boys
26 Journey
25 ABBA
24 Diamond, Neil
23 Taylor, James
22 Simon, Paul
21 Lewis, Huey & The News
20 Presley, Elvis
19 Cougar, John
18 Seger, Bob & The Silver Bullet Band
17 Hall, Daryl And John Oates
16 Springsteen, Bruce
15 Franklin, Aretha
14 Queen
13 Bee Gees
12 Madonna
11 Stewart, Rod
10 McCartney, Paul & Wings
9 Wonder, Stevie
8 Prince
7 Fleetwood Mac
6 John, Elton
5 Eagles
4 Rolling Stones
3 Joel, Billy
2 Jackson, Michael
1 Beatles